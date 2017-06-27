Uganda: Kampala City Traders Give 9-Day Ultimatum On Rent Bill

City traders under their union, Kampala City Traders Association , have issued a nine-day ultimatum to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, to present a revised law on rent of business premises or take industrial action. "The matter has been given a deadline and this is the 6th of July where we need the Speaker to have come up with a definite date on when they are starting to deliberate or what time they will have finished a law on landlords and tenants relationship," Kacita spokesperson Issa Sekito said on Tuesday during the association's 16th Annual General Meeting in Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.