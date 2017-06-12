Uganda: Ivory Scam - Shame As Uganda Apologises to China

The government of Uganda has offered an apology to China in a bid to calm heightened diplomatic tensions after President Museveni mistakenly named two Chinese 'diplomats' in the illegal sale of ivory in a May 2 letter. Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kahamba Kutesa told The Observer in a June 6 interview that government did its own digging and concluded that the two men Museveni referred to as Chinese diplomats attached to the Kampala embassy have actually never worked there.

