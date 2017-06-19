Uganda: Investment in Agriculture, En...

Uganda: Investment in Agriculture, Energy Will Boost Incomes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Timothly Kalyegira's column in the Sunday Monitor of June 18, drew my attention to the recently released 'Report to the Ugandan People' by the US Embassy in Kampala. Whereas Kalyegira did not have many charitable things to say about Ugandans , I agree with him that the report was well structured, clutterless, incisive and colourful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC