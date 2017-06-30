Uganda: I Don't Fear Going Back to Prison - Besigye

As a form of defiance, former opposition presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has vowed never to return to Nakawa Chief Magistrate's court in connection with the treason case that he was charged with. The four-time presidential candidate has said he does not mind having his bail cancelled and sent back to Luzira prison where he spent a month after his arrest in May last year on the eve of president Yoweri Museveni's swearing in and airlifted to Moroto District where he was charged and remanded.

