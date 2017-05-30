Uganda: How City Traders Are Trapped ...

Uganda: How City Traders Are Trapped Into Paying High Rental Fees

Business at Mini-Price arcade in downtown Kampala came to a standstill yesterday as traders closed shops, protesting the new 30 per cent rent increment announced by their new landlord, Drake Lubega. Traders who spoke to Daily Monitor said it was unfair for Mr Lubega to increase rent yet he has just bought off the building.



