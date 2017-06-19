Uganda: Govt Says Uganda Telecom Limited Simcards to Become Mandatory

Once the managerial problems at Uganda Telecom have been fixed, Ugandans will be compelled to own a UTL Simcard just like having the national identity card Evelyn Anite, the outspoken State minister for Investment and Privatization has revealed. Speaking yesterday at the Uganda Telecom staff blood donation drive at the Constitutional Square in Kampala, Anite said having a UTL mobile phone line will be a show of patriotism and pride for Ugandans.

