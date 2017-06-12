Uganda: Govt At Crossroads Over 'Bloo...

Uganda: Govt At Crossroads Over 'Bloody' Apaa Land Violence

In April 2015, elderly women in Apaa Parish, Paboo Sub-county in Amuru District undressed before the then Lands minister, Mr Daudi Migereko, and former Internal Affairs minister, the late Gen Aronda Nyakairima, protesting government's compulsory demarcation of the boundary between Amuru and Adjumani districts. The nude protest prompted the cancellation of the demarcation exercise on the 40 square kilometre land as the ministers and surveying team and security personnel retreated.

