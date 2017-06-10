Uganda: Government Accused of Fuellin...

Uganda: Government Accused of Fuelling Mubuku Land Dispute

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kasese District land board has accused the ministry of Agriculture of fuelling the controversy surrounding Mubuku Irrigation Scheme land which has been claimed by individuals. More than 196.7 hectares out of 1,620 hectares of Mubuku land reserved as a cattle corridor have been claimed by residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,812 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC