Uganda: French Firms Scout for Trade Deals in Uganda

At least 30 representatives of a host of French companies were in the country last week to explore for investment opportunities in a number of key sectors. Under their umbrella organization, Mouvement des Entreprises de France , the delegation held a two-day mission to see whether Uganda had lucrative areas for investment.

Chicago, IL

