Uganda: Five Babies Die Per Month Due to Power Blackout At Bugiri Hospital

Ms Stellah Namulondo, one of the attendants at the hospital, said taking care of her patient is challenging because she uses her phone torch, which also needs electricity to charge. Ms Angella Aanyu, a midwife at the hospital, said due to the power cut, they lose between four to five babies every month, especially those born prematurely and need an incubator to survive.

