Uganda: Finance Minister Urges Govt to Put Emphasis On Economy Not Politics

Days after reading the 2017/18 National Budget, Finance minister Matia Kasaija has said government has to focus more on economic matters than politics like it has been the case in the past. Mr Kasaija, who was speaking during the 18th budget breakfast of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda in Kampala on Monday, said much emphasis has been put on the operation side of the economy by making big allocations and less on production and productivity in the economy.

Chicago, IL

