Uganda: Fight Over Land Delays Gulu University Expansion Plan
The disagreement between landowners and Gulu University management has hindered the expansion plan of the university main campus in Laroo Division, Gulu Municipality. The university management recently identified 315 hectares of land in the area to establish a modern Faculty of Engineering but the project has been greeted with resistance from land owners.
