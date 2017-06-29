Uganda: Drama As Condolence Money Goes 'Missing' At Former Minister's Burial

There was drama at the burial of late Maria Nakalema Lubega Mutagamba, the former minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities at Gamba village in Kakuuto sub-county in Rakai district yesterday afternoon. Hundreds of mourners descended on the village to send off Mutagamba, 65 who succumbed to liver cancer on Saturday last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.