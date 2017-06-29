Uganda: Drama As Condolence Money Goe...

Uganda: Drama As Condolence Money Goes 'Missing' At Former Minister's Burial

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

There was drama at the burial of late Maria Nakalema Lubega Mutagamba, the former minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities at Gamba village in Kakuuto sub-county in Rakai district yesterday afternoon. Hundreds of mourners descended on the village to send off Mutagamba, 65 who succumbed to liver cancer on Saturday last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC