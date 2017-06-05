Uganda: Dilemma As Catholic Priest Co...

Uganda: Dilemma As Catholic Priest Condemns Use of Condoms

Despite significant progress made in the fight against HIV/Aids because of the "ABC" strategy, there is a dilemma among the Catholic community whether to continue using condoms or not. Rev Fr Godfrey Aliunzi, the Obongi Catholic Parish Priest said: "When we say we prevent HIV/Aids by use of condoms, it is like giving a bicycle to a person without breaks and telling him that he is free to ride other than telling him that he can easily fall down."

Chicago, IL

