Uganda delegation meets ILO head

Uganda delegation meets ILO head

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hajat Janat Balunzi Mukwaya, who led the Ugandan side, commended the Director and the organisation for extending technical and financial support to Uganda The ILO Director General Guy Ryder in a group photo with the Gender Minister Janat Mukwaya , Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana and another official after the meeting. Photo/Courtesy The Ugandan delegation at the ongoing International Labour Organisation Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, has held a meeting with the organisation's Director General, Guy Ryder, during which they discussed a wide array of issues that are of mutual interest to Uganda and the world's labour body.

Chicago, IL

