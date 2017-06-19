Uganda: Crisis - From Refugee Children to Refugee Parents

According to the United Nations, at least $1.6b is urgently needed for humanitarian assistance to 5.8 million in South Sudan this year as a result of the largely ethnically-driven political crisis that has been escalating since last July. The crisis initially began in December 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, and those loyal to former vice president Riek Machar, a Nuer, faced off in the capital Juba following months of mounting tensions, after only two years of winning self-rule from Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.