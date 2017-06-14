Uganda: Court Summons Police Commander Over Torture
The High Court has summoned the Flying Squad commandant, Mr Herbert Muhangi, to defend himself on charges of torturing a suspect in custody at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District. Mr Reuben Agaba sued Mr Muhangi and his Juniors Mr Tyson Rutambika, Mr Ben Odeke and the Attorney General for alleged torture.
