Uganda: Court Stops Mental Status Test Against Activist Stella Nyanzi

Buganda Road Court has temporary stopped the request by the State to subject suspended Makerere Research Fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi to a mental status test until her petition challenging the same is determined by the Constitutional Court. In his ruling on Tuesday, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Mr James Ereemye, stated that after examining both the defence and state arguments, he found that there is need to stop the proceeding under the Mental Treatment Act of 1938 as sought by Dr Nyanzi since they do not in any way affect the main suit.

