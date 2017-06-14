Uganda close to deal on new airport credit of up to $365 mln
Uganda said on Thursday it hopes to close a loan deal of up to 325 million euros this month with a UK government credit agency and Standard Chartered Bank for an international airport to service its oil industry. Crude oil reserves were discovered in the east African country's Albertine rift basin near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo more than 10 years ago.
