Uganda: Catholic Church Defends Prof Mukiibi Over Children Outside Wedlock

Following revelations that the late educationist Lawrence Mukiibi fathered dozens of children outside wedlock, the Catholic Church has defended their decision to go against their practice and organise a funeral service for him. The decision, according to some observers, cast the church as hypocritical, given that some church leaders have in the past declined to pray for less well-known Christians who were judged to have failed to uphold the institution's values.

