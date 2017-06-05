Uganda: Catholic Church Defends Prof ...

Uganda: Catholic Church Defends Prof Mukiibi Over Children Outside Wedlock

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Following revelations that the late educationist Lawrence Mukiibi fathered dozens of children outside wedlock, the Catholic Church has defended their decision to go against their practice and organise a funeral service for him. The decision, according to some observers, cast the church as hypocritical, given that some church leaders have in the past declined to pray for less well-known Christians who were judged to have failed to uphold the institution's values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC