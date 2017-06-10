Uganda: Cabinet Clears Draft Law for ...

Uganda: Cabinet Clears Draft Law for Forceful Seizure of Land

The Cabinet has cleared proposals for the amendment Bill to the Land Act, 1998, to allow forceful acquisition of land and compensate land or property owners later, especially for large infrastructure projects. Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana told Sunday Monitor yesterday that the "principles of the Bill were cleared" and are before the First Parliamentary Counsel to draft adjustments to the land law.



