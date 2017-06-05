Uganda: Bujagali Power Cost Set for Reduction

The other highlight of the 2017/2018 Budget speech was the rehabilitation of the TororoPakwach Railway Metre Gauge line to support delivery of equipment for Oil production and the allocation of Shs81.8 billion 'to continue implementation of several power projects'. Mr Kasaija did not name the projects, but said the government would "soon" grant more oil production licences to oil companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.