Uganda: Bobi Wine Wins Kyadondo East By-Election With 78 Percent of Vote
Kyadondo voters can now officially continue with their early celebrations following the announcement of Robert Kyagulanyi as winner of the Kyadondo East by-election. The 35-year-old artiste, Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine swept the votes with 77.7 percent win, losing at only two of the 93 polling stations.
