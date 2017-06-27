Uganda: Artisanal Miners Petition Mus...

Uganda: Artisanal Miners Petition Museveni Over Eviction Order

Thousands of artisanal miners in Mubende are living in fear after they were told about a proposal to evict them from land totaling about five square kilometres. The miners have now petitioned President Museveni over an eviction order that could see them taken off the land where they carry out gold mining.

Chicago, IL

