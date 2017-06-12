Uganda: Army Boss General Muhoozi Tak...

Uganda: Army Boss General Muhoozi Take Over Police Chief's Roles

In Gen Kale Kayihura's absence, Gen David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces , has taken over some of the security roles of the Inspector General of Police, The Observer has learnt. According to our sources, the army chief is now chair of the Joint Operation's Committee and is also co-ordinating security arrangements for the Nile Basin summit that started on June 15 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.



