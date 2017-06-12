Uganda: Army Boss General Muhoozi Take Over Police Chief's Roles
In Gen Kale Kayihura's absence, Gen David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces , has taken over some of the security roles of the Inspector General of Police, The Observer has learnt. According to our sources, the army chief is now chair of the Joint Operation's Committee and is also co-ordinating security arrangements for the Nile Basin summit that started on June 15 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC