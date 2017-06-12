Uganda: Apply Holistic Approach to Bo...

Uganda: Apply Holistic Approach to Boost Farmers' Returns

The government will no longer give seeds to farmers who grow certain crops. This was revealed by the State Minister for Agriculture, Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, in a story titled: 'Govt phases out distribution of seeds' in the Daily Monitor of June 12. According to Mr Kibanzanga, this follows a directive by President Museveni asking the ministry to concentrate on crops that will push the country to middle income status and leave those that do not add value to the national economy.

