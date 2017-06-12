Uganda: Apply Holistic Approach to Boost Farmers' Returns
The government will no longer give seeds to farmers who grow certain crops. This was revealed by the State Minister for Agriculture, Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, in a story titled: 'Govt phases out distribution of seeds' in the Daily Monitor of June 12. According to Mr Kibanzanga, this follows a directive by President Museveni asking the ministry to concentrate on crops that will push the country to middle income status and leave those that do not add value to the national economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC