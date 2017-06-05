Uganda Airlines will succeed - Museveni

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said that once revived, the Uganda Airlines will succeed mainly because of the direct travel opportunities that it will offer to Ugandans in the diaspora, business community, tourists and the vast domestic travel opportunities. Museveni was on Saturday speaking during a meeting with Patrice Bauebo, a representative of Airbus Group at State House in Entebbe.

