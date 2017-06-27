Uganda: Acholi Leaders Criticise Amuru Sugar Factory Land Agreement
A day after government announced it had entered a draft consent agreement with some cultural leaders of Amuru to give away 10,000 hectares of land to Madhvani Sugar Works for the establishment of a sugar factory, a section of leaders in the district have criticised the development saying they were side-lined. Parts of the land in Kololo, Lakang, Bana, Omee, Lujoro, Lwak Obito and Pailyech in Amuru Sub-county had in 2006 been earmarked by the government for Amuru Sugar Works Ltd but the move was resisted by landowners who instead dragged the government to Court.
