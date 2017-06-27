Uganda: Acholi Leaders Criticise Amur...

Uganda: Acholi Leaders Criticise Amuru Sugar Factory Land Agreement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A day after government announced it had entered a draft consent agreement with some cultural leaders of Amuru to give away 10,000 hectares of land to Madhvani Sugar Works for the establishment of a sugar factory, a section of leaders in the district have criticised the development saying they were side-lined. Parts of the land in Kololo, Lakang, Bana, Omee, Lujoro, Lwak Obito and Pailyech in Amuru Sub-county had in 2006 been earmarked by the government for Amuru Sugar Works Ltd but the move was resisted by landowners who instead dragged the government to Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC