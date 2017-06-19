Uganda: 9 Dead, 13 Injured in Masaka Road Accident
Nine people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a motor accident in which a Toyota premio collided with a taxi in Mpigi District. The Sunday afternoon accident which paralised traffic for close to an hour occurred at Kalandazzi swamp between Buwama town council and Kyabadaaza trading centre when the taxi registration number UAW 171W which was travelling from Masaka to Kampala collided with the Toyota premio registration number UAM 215D, which was travelling from Kampala to Masaka.
