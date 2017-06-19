Uganda: 9 Dead, 13 Injured in Masaka ...

Uganda: 9 Dead, 13 Injured in Masaka Road Accident

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Nine people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a motor accident in which a Toyota premio collided with a taxi in Mpigi District. The Sunday afternoon accident which paralised traffic for close to an hour occurred at Kalandazzi swamp between Buwama town council and Kyabadaaza trading centre when the taxi registration number UAW 171W which was travelling from Masaka to Kampala collided with the Toyota premio registration number UAM 215D, which was travelling from Kampala to Masaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC