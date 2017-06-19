UAE Exchange hosts Iftar at the Ugand...

UAE Exchange hosts Iftar at the Uganda National Mosque

Read more: New Vision

Kampala, 21st June 2017: Over a thousand of people gathered at the Uganda National Mosque for the grand Iftar hosted by UAE Exchange. This is the fourth consecutive year when the brand, in association with Xpress Money, has been hosting the Iftar for the Muslim brothers and sisters as a sign of showing the spirit of togetherness during this holy period of Ramadan.

Chicago, IL

