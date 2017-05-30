Two lawsuits filed seeking to exhume Semwanga's body over buried cash

Mr Ssenfuka contends that legal tender was thrown into the grave in full view of the police who provided security to Mr Lubega and other members of his crew. However, Bank of Uganda tweeted saying that although the actions of the 'Rich Gang' crew is not criminal, the money which was mishandled, is likely to be defaced, soiled or damaged, and thereby no longer serve the purpose for which it was intended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.