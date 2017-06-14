Tracing Uganda's tarmac: North, East share 34% of the tarmac roads
According to the ruling NRM's 2016-2021 manifesto, the number of tarmac roads in Uganda had risen from less than 1500 kilometres in 1986 to 4000 kilometres by 2005. It is now emerging that despite the fact that many new road projects have been started in both the north and the east, they still have the smallest amounts of tarmac roads despite being the biggest two regions of the country.
