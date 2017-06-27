Suppliers take Nakumatt to court over...

Suppliers take Nakumatt to court over debt

14 hrs ago

KAMPALA. The Commercial Division of the High Court has summoned Nakumatt Limited to respond to two different law suits in which it is accused of failing to pay more than Shs400m to two suppliers.

Chicago, IL

