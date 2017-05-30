Ssemwanga: Court petitioned to exhume...

Ssemwanga: Court petitioned to exhume body

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: New Vision

"The purposes of the said monies put into the grave were misused and there was wastage of public property thereby violating social and economic rights of other people," he said. A concerned Ugandan has petitioned court to order Bank of Uganda and A-plus Funeral Services to exhume the body of the late Ivan Ssemwanga and remove all the currencies he was buried with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC