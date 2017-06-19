South Sudan must end war, UN chief sa...

South Sudan must end war, UN chief says on refugee visit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, serves maize meal to refugees in the food distribution tent of the Imvepi reception center for South Sudanese refugees in northern Uganda, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Guterres visited ahead of a U.N.-backed summit in Uganda that is aimed at raising global awareness of the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis and urged South Sudan's leaders to end a civil war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC