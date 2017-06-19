South Sudan must end war, UN chief says on refugee visit
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, serves maize meal to refugees in the food distribution tent of the Imvepi reception center for South Sudanese refugees in northern Uganda, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Guterres visited ahead of a U.N.-backed summit in Uganda that is aimed at raising global awareness of the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis and urged South Sudan's leaders to end a civil war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of people.
