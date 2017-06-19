Sam Kutesa apologises to China: Shame...

Sam Kutesa apologises to China: Shame on Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Since Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was established in 1962, nothing so bizarre, embarrassing and unacceptable like a recent incident has, to the best of my knowledge, ever happened! This unprecedented diplomatic incident was reported by The Observer of June 2 in a story titled, "China protests Museveni ivory trafficking charges." According to the story, in a letter dated May 2, addressed to the Inspector General of Government, the all-knowing Sabalwanyi "accused two Chinese diplomats named as Li Wejin and Yinzhi of involvement in the illegal sale of ivory smuggled from the DR Congo."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,491 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC