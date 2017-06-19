Sam Kutesa apologises to China: Shame on Uganda

Since Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was established in 1962, nothing so bizarre, embarrassing and unacceptable like a recent incident has, to the best of my knowledge, ever happened! This unprecedented diplomatic incident was reported by The Observer of June 2 in a story titled, "China protests Museveni ivory trafficking charges." According to the story, in a letter dated May 2, addressed to the Inspector General of Government, the all-knowing Sabalwanyi "accused two Chinese diplomats named as Li Wejin and Yinzhi of involvement in the illegal sale of ivory smuggled from the DR Congo."

