Remembering Martyrs' Day 2003
Yesterday was a public holiday to commemorate 45 Ugandan martyrs who refused in 1885, 1886 and 1887 to obey orders of a cruel, evil and ruthless tyrant, but instead chose to sacrifice their lives for the sake of Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. Almost 130 years later, the young men who were burnt alive by Kabaka Mwanga are honoured and remembered worldwide while their persecutor is despised and loathed in Uganda and elsewhere.
