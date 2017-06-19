Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Simon Henshaw To Travel to Uganda for Refugee Summit
Acting Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration Simon Henshaw will travel to Uganda from June 21-23 as part of the United States delegation to the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees, led by U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac. The Summit, hosted by Ugandan President Museveni and UN Secretary General Guterres, is being held in light of Uganda now hosting nearly 1.3 million refugees, including those entering in large numbers from South Sudan currently the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC