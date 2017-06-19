Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Simon Henshaw To Travel to Uganda for Refugee Summit

Acting Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration Simon Henshaw will travel to Uganda from June 21-23 as part of the United States delegation to the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees, led by U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac. The Summit, hosted by Ugandan President Museveni and UN Secretary General Guterres, is being held in light of Uganda now hosting nearly 1.3 million refugees, including those entering in large numbers from South Sudan currently the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis.

