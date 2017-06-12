Pope Francis allows Ugandan priest to marry
The parish priest of Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church, Fr John Mungereza, explained that Nyahanga had formally requested Pope Francis to be freed from priesthood so that he marries his lover and the Pope granted it. Owor placing the ring on Nyahanga's finger after reciting the marriage vows at Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church, Mbuya It was a rather low-key wedding ceremony that lasted just over one-and-a-half hours at Our Lady of Africa Catholic Parish in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb, on Monday, May 29. Fr Paul Nyahanga, a priest formerly allied to the Comboni Missionaries, married Dr Silvia Owor.
