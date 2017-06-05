Police have no plans to exhume Semwan...

Police have no plans to exhume Semwanga's body- Kasingye

Police statement comes amidst audios going viral on social media disputing the death of Ivan Semwanga who was buried at his ancestral home in Kayunga District last Tuesday The talk was intensified by reports that Semwanga's body was not repatriated in his known name but in the name of Ali Ssenyomo. Last week, two Ugandan citizens sought court orders to exhume his body so as to recover the money members of his Rich Gang crew splashed in the grave before his burial.

Chicago, IL

