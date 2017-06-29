Police fire live bullets to disperse angry crowd
Police backed by armed Uganda People's Defence Forces personnel have surrounded a house were pre-ticked ballot papers are believed to be stored reports Michael Kakumirizi. On its garage, the house has posters of President Museveni and the NRM candidate Sebalu pinned.
