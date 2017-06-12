On whose side is the Parliament of Ug...

On whose side is the Parliament of Uganda?

If one needed proof that the Parliament of Uganda is a rubber stamp and a door mat of you know who and not a defender of the interests of the people of Uganda, new evidence is available in the public domain. Saturday Monitor of June 3 published details of the evidence in a story by Ismail Musa Ladu titled, 'Parliament rejects proposal to disband State House scholarships.'

Chicago, IL

