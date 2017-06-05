Norway doubts Uganda future political...

Norway doubts Uganda future political stability

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Uganda's current political and social stability is not guaranteed in future unless the National Resistance Movement, the ruling party, talks with the Opposition for consensus on contested issues, the Norwegian ambassador to Uganda has said. According to Ms Susan Eckey, although Uganda has excelled in regional and home security, there is need for dialogue with the Opposition.

Chicago, IL

