Museveni warns landlords against high-handed eviction of settlers
The President who first laid a wreath at the war memorial monument where about 470 human remains of both combatants and civilians who lost lives during the 5year liberation are interred said celebrating the Heroes day may not be a direct reward for those who lost their dear lives but a honor in their memory since the blood was not shade in vain. Luweero District woman MP, Ms Lillian Nakate says that the affected tenants many not know that there are no laws that forces them to surrender land to landlords.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC