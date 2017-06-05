Museveni warns landlords against high-handed eviction of settlers

The President who first laid a wreath at the war memorial monument where about 470 human remains of both combatants and civilians who lost lives during the 5year liberation are interred said celebrating the Heroes day may not be a direct reward for those who lost their dear lives but a honor in their memory since the blood was not shade in vain. Luweero District woman MP, Ms Lillian Nakate says that the affected tenants many not know that there are no laws that forces them to surrender land to landlords.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.