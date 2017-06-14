Museveni optimistic about Uganda's ec...

Museveni optimistic about Uganda's economy

President Museveni says he is optimistic about the economy despite what he called a few challenges like regional conflicts and prolonged drought in 2016. The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, told the opposition and other MPs that they will be given the opportunity to respond to the president's remarks and the budget later.

Chicago, IL

