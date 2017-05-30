Museveni asks voters to punish sleepy...

Museveni asks voters to punish sleepy MPs

"One of Africa's problems today are politicians that spend more time sleeping when there is plenty of work to do" President Yoweri Museveni has asked Ugandans to punish sleepy and dormant politicians who are not playing their roles in nation building. Museveni explained that whereas a number of political offices were created in the 1995 Constitution to act as a voice for the underprivileged, most of the office bearers are dormant.

Chicago, IL

