MPs in fresh push for Uganda to join EITI

Ugandan MPs under the Parliamentary Forum on Oil and Gas have restarted the push to have Uganda join the Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative . EITI is a global forum that pushes for more transparency in countries' dealings in the oil, gas and mining sectors.

Chicago, IL

