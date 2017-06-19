Mixed fortunes for Uganda as Kenya wi...

Mixed fortunes for Uganda as Kenya wins Elgon Cup

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Uganda 18 Kenya 23 Although the Rugby Cranes' 33-33 second leg draw with Kenya in Nairobi was not enough to reclaim the Elgon Cup title, it was good enough to earn Uganda two points as it starts its Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign. The Rugby Africa Gold Cup is the top-tier event of the 2017 Rugby Africa season and here, Uganda is pitted with Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC