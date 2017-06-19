Mixed fortunes for Uganda as Kenya wins Elgon Cup
Uganda 18 Kenya 23 Although the Rugby Cranes' 33-33 second leg draw with Kenya in Nairobi was not enough to reclaim the Elgon Cup title, it was good enough to earn Uganda two points as it starts its Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign. The Rugby Africa Gold Cup is the top-tier event of the 2017 Rugby Africa season and here, Uganda is pitted with Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.
