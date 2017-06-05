Member of Ugandan Parliament stops in Ca on City
Upper Room Missions Director Christopher Hicks, left, and Nelson Lufafa, a member of the Ugandan Parliament, speak Tuesday at the Daily Record. "We're both Christians, very devout Christians, and it was back in the MySpace days, and he had contacted me right after I had given my life to Christ," said Hicks, a Canon City resident and executive director of Upper Room Missions, a religious nonprofit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC