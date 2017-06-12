Man cons ten Ugandans of Shs 30m for ...

Man cons ten Ugandans of Shs 30m for jobs in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The quest for employment can be explained by Mr Yusuf Mukasa's cunning acts to extort Shs30m from ten youths promising to help them secure jobs in Canada. Mr Mukasa who is currently detained at Kampala Central Police Station swindled Shs2.3m from each of the youths as fees for Visa and travel tickets to Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC